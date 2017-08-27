Thousands gather to remember the 'Godfather of La Crosse Rock 'n' Roll'

Thousands paid tribute to a local rock 'n' roll icon on Sunday afternoon. The Moose Lodge hosted the Lindy Silver Anniversary Concert in honor of legendary disc jockey, Lindy Shannon.

Shannon is remembered for putting local rock 'n' roll artists on the radio. Since 1992, the community has put together concerts featuring musicians impacted by Shannon's influence.

The money raised at the concerts goes into the Lindy Shannon Scholarship fund awarded to local university students majoring in a music-related field.

"Lindy was such an important member of this community with his legacy of being a disc jockey and a music promoter," said Bill Harnden, producer of the Lindy Silver Anniversary Concert. "It's a way to kind of keep it all going."

Shannon died in 1995. He did have the chance to see the first concert in his honor in 1992. Harnden remembers Shannon as a humble man who would be surprised to see his legacy draw so much support two decades later.