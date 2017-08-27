Keeping campuses safe as school year begins

It is back to school for university students. That means extra traffic and more people on campuses in La Crosse. With the high volume of people comes more safety risks.

Safety is not usually the top priority for students when they arrive on campus.

"Definitely meeting new people and exploring the campus and La Crosse," said Kelly Brehmer, freshman at Viterbo University.

Campus security for the school year starts before the students move in.

"Move-in weekend is really one of those weekends where we consider it an all hands on deck weekend," said Detective Chris Schuster with UW-La Crosse Police. "We have more officers covering shifts."

"We try to inform the students through presentations and orientation on safe techniques," said Adam Malin, Director of Safety and Security at Viterbo University.

The students are provided safety tips for any situation they might find themselves in throughout the year both on and off campus.

"We really encourage students to use those blue lights. If there's a situation where they're lost on campus, it's new to them, they don't know where to go--press a blue light," Schuster said. "That'll put them in contact with our dispatcher and we'll have an officer respond."

"When you're out and about at night, always travel in a group," Malin said. "Have your emergency contacts with you. If there's somebody you don't know, don't allow them back to the dorms to follow you in, and just always keep your things secure."

It is important to keep the tools and information you might need at the tip of your fingers.

"We did give every single one of our residents these cool little red cards," said Emily Pachan, Resident Assistant at Viterbo University. "They have the number for the residence hall, the Resident Assistant on call, the apartment number, and they have campus security on here."

It is not about going through the college experience afraid. Instead, it is about being vigilant and prepared for whatever might come your way.

"I've never really felt unsafe here which is really amazing for how small of a community we are and in this neighborhood that we're in which is very diverse," Pachan said.

Schuster reminds students to speak up if they see something out of place. Telling an RA or police officer sooner rather than later can prevent the situation from becoming more dangerous.

