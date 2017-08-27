Viterbo Men's Soccer Claims Their First Win - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Viterbo Men's Soccer Claims Their First Win

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Viterbo Men's soccer was looking to get their first win against Clarke University, and Clarke was in the same position. 

In the first half, Yosh Kosigo had a nice control and finish to the left corner of the net. He also knows how to celebrate a goal . Viterbo up 1-0.

Later in the half, Jared Ewings with the cross to Kaden Bergman who sends it to the back of the net. Viterbo up 2-0/ 

This game was a physical one, starting with a penalty called on the Clarke goalie resulting in a PK for VIterbo. Kosigo scored high up the middle to extend Viterbo's lead to 3. 

Viterbo went on to win 3-2 over Clarke. 

