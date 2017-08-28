Meet a Match: Mike & Darien

Through a partnership with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region, we're introducing a new segment called Meet a Match. The goal is to introduce the Bigs and Littles who find success through mentorship and show how easy it is to get involved.

To kick things off, meet Mike and Darien! Paired together for more than a year now, they may seem like an unlikely pair, but the two say they have a great time together, and it's easy to see through their back-and-forth banter. Mike says he joined the program to give back, but he's getting out of it much more than he ever expected. Darien said he enjoys spending time with Mike outdoors, especially on his boat.

Those interested in getting involved can contact the 7 Rivers Big Brothers Big Sisters at 7riversbbbs.org or by calling 782-2227.