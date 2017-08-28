Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

The legal battle between Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers is taking stage in the state's highest court.

The Minnesota Supreme Court was set to hear oral arguments Monday in the case surrounding the Democratic governor zeroing out the Legislature's $130 million operating budget. Dayton used a line-item veto to force top Republicans to rework major tax breaks and other measures he signed into law earlier this year.

But lawmakers sued and a lower court agreed, ruling the action unconstitutional. Dayton appealed that decision.

The Supreme Court's ruling could set major precedent for a governor's use of the veto pen. It was unclear when a final decision may come.

Monday's hearing will also be the first to be streamed live on the internet.

