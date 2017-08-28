BRF group helps recover body of kayaker missing for 2 months found in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California say a Wisconsin-based nonprofit found the body of a kayaker missing since June in Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County Sherrif's Office says searchers with the nonprofit Black River Falls-based Bruce's Legacy found the body of 41-year-old Dan Pham on Saturday. The San Leandro resident had been missing since June 8.

The office says the non-profit located Pham's body under 245 feet of water with the help of a "state-of-the-art" side scan sonar. His body was brought to the surface with a remotely operated underwater vehicle run by Bruce's Legacy.

The sheriff's office says the non-profit has located 18 drowning victims in four years.

