BRF group helps recover body of kayaker missing for 2 months in - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

BRF group helps recover body of kayaker missing for 2 months in Lake Tahoe

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California say a Wisconsin-based nonprofit found the body of a kayaker missing since June in Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County Sherrif's Office says searchers with the nonprofit Black River Falls-based Bruce's Legacy found the body of 41-year-old Dan Pham on Saturday. The San Leandro resident had been missing since June 8.

The office says the non-profit located Pham's body under 245 feet of water with the help of a "state-of-the-art" side scan sonar. His body was brought to the surface with a remotely operated underwater vehicle run by Bruce's Legacy.

The sheriff's office says the non-profit has located 18 drowning victims in four years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.