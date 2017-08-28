State aid increase for Wisconsin schools up for vote - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

State aid increase for Wisconsin schools up for vote

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Increasing funding for Wisconsin public schools is up for committee approval as lawmakers vote on the final remaining pieces of Gov. Scott Walker's two-year spending plan.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to decide Monday whether to increase aid to public K-12 schools by the $648 million Walker proposed. Total spending on K-12 education would increase 6.4 percent under Walker's budget.

Numerous other issues affecting schools were also to be decided. That includes whether to loosen income requirements for the statewide voucher program.

The votes are among the last for the committee to make before the entire $76 billion budget goes to the Assembly and Senate for approval.

Walker has touted the school aid increase as he prepares to run for a third term for governor next year.

