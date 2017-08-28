Wisconsin Democrats face crowded field against Walker

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats have sometimes struggled to field candidates against Republican Gov. Scott Walker. This time around, they have the opposite problem.

Five Democrats have announced they're running. At least 13 others are considering it. The party says the rush is because Walker is vulnerable. His approval ratings have been below 50 percent since early 2014.

Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki says the party has "a tremendous opportunity." Zepecki worked on Mary Burke's losing bid against Walker in 2014. He says Walker's victories against Burke and in 2010 were helped by wave elections that favored Republicans.

GOP spokesman Alec Zimmerman says Democrats are fooling themselves. He pointed out that many prominent Democrats have passed on challenging Walker.

State schools chief Tony Evers is the only Democrat running who's won a statewide election.

