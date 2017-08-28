How to help: Resource guide to support Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts

People in Wisconsin are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. We’re compiling a list of organizations that are collecting money or donations to support the relief effort.

If you know of an organization that his helping out, email us at aedesk@wxow.com or message us on Facebook, and we’ll add to this list.

HARVEY RELIEF EFFORTS

American Red Cross, INFO

Salvation Army/Harvey: INFO

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

Give cash, not supplies

Most charities prefer monetary donations. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, the CIDI explained.

"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.