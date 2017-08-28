New pay system in place in Downtown La Crosse ramps

The arms on the parking ramps in Downtown La Crosse were taken off for good on Monday morning.

Jim Flottmeyer, the Parking Utility Coordinator for the City of La Crosse said it's an exciting change and one that's been a long time coming.

"Now you'll just come in, go find a place to park, come on down to the pay station, put your license plate number in and then tell it how long you're going to be there. So you're prepaying for you parking now, the first three hours are still free," said Flottmeyer.

Flottmeyer said the shift to a different, technologically advanced pay system helps to reduce lines at the entrances and exits, creating more of a free flow. The first three hours are free and subsequent hours are $1.

"When in doubt, go put your plate in the system so you avoid the twenty dollar ticket. That's the big thing, put your license plate in so we know you're here," added Flottmeyer.

The pay systems are enforced 4 a.m. Monday morning, until 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Community members with permits are able to enter, park, and depart without having to access the pay station.

