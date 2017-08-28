SLIDESHOW: The aftermath of Harvey

From flooded streets and houses to sinkholes in roads, flooding from Harvey is taking a toll on Texas.

The Associated Press reports Harvey, which made landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, has swamped roads and paralyzed neighborhoods. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said more than 2,000 calls for help had been received by midday Sunday. The National Weather Service said Sunday that some parts of Houston may receive a Texas record of 50 inches (1,270 millimeters) of rain.

With heavy precipitation expected to last for days, the oil industry in Texas is taking a hit. The AP reports key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily shut down, and flooding in the Houston and Beaumont areas could seriously pinch gasoline supplies. Experts believe gasoline prices could increase as much as 25 cents a gallon.

While many people feel the urge to help out, it is important to know the best way to help and where to donate. The Center for International Disaster Information says many Americans respond to disasters by collecting food, clothing and household items for people in need. However, these donations require transportation and are not the most efficient way to help people in need. The center suggests people donate monetarily to relief agencies.

Harvey was the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.