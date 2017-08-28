Tomah Police find body of missing man

Tomah Police said Monday they've found the body of a man missing for the past two weeks.

Lt. Ron Waddell said in a statement that officers searching wooded areas in and around the city found Jeffery A. Whitaker's body on August 24.

The 63-year-old Whitaker was reported missing on August 13.

Following an autopsy done on August 25, and based on the investigation, Tomah Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Whitaker's death.