Photo gallery: Coast Guard rescues in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

U.S. Coast Guard rescue of Hurricane Harvey victims along the Texas coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland.

The United States Coast Guard continues to surge personnel and rescue equipment from all over the country to support the government response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Coast Guard helicopter crews and shallow-water rescue teams, many of whom live within flood-stricken areas, are scouring the region for those in need and have rescued more than 1,450 Texas residents, according to a post on the Coast Guard's Facebook page.

The Ports from Houston-Galveston to Corpus Christi are still closed at this time and the Coast Guard is working with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters to conduct damage assessments of ports, waterways and waterfront infrastructure in an effort to restore those critical maritime services as soon as possible.