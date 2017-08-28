Local volunteers respond to Hurricane Harvey

A number of volunteers from the La Crosse area have departed for Texas to provide care and comfort to those affected.

Michelle Tischer, Disaster Program Coordinator for the American Red Cross Center of Wisconsin said they have sent a total of 51 volunteers to Texas to assist with relief, with four of them being from the immediate La Crosse Area.

“Especially with all the rain that is continuing to fall, Texas is in an urgent need for volunteers. So all the volunteers that we have who are trained in sheltering which is mostly what everyone is going down for, are being sent down. Even volunteers who are brand new to the organization are getting the training needed in order to go down to help if they can," said Tischer.

The Red Cross is asking for monetary donations at this time which can be done online, you can also text "HARVEY" to 90999.

Tischer said blood donations are also in high demand for area hospitals in Texas, "We are asking for blood donations. So you can go to the local blood center which is on Highway 16 and make a donation."

MORE INFORMATION: Blood Center of Wisconsin

The local Red Cross chapter has sent five Emergency Response Vehicles or ERV's to Texas as well, which help with mobile meals.

MORE INFORMATION: The American Red Cross

HERE'S HOW TO HELP: Resource guide to support Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts