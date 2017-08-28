Vinzant ready to lead La Crescent

Minnesota's high school football teams join the action this week.

Season openers for most teams are this Friday.

La Crescent will have a new field general.

Ryan Vinzant is in his first year as head coach.

He was an assistant last year.

He inherits a program that was winless last year but the team has a good amount of experience back and is eager to get the program turned around.

"Team strength would be experience for sure. Not necessarily varsity experience, but there's a lot of good juniors coming up who had junior varsity experience and they know what they're doing. They're ready to play varsity and go hard. They're going to help out the seniors quite a bit," said senior receiver Brandon Larson.

"Our motto is "100% commitment, 100% effort and 100% pride." We preach that every single day in meetings. If wehave guys who are willing to buy in and do whatever it takes to help their buddy next to him. We'll be in good shape," said Vinzant.