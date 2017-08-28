La Crosse Schools hire new secondary education director

The School District of La Crosse announced Monday they've hired a new director of secondary education.

Stacey Everson comes from the Menomonie area where she served as Menomonie Middle School principal for the past 10 years.

She has more than 20 years of educational experience, 14 of which is as an administrator. She also serves as a adjunct professor at Viterbo University where hse teaches Educational Leadership.

“Stacey is an exceptional instructional leader,” said Superintendent of Schools Randy Nelson in a statement Monday. “She has provided leadership at the building, district, and state level. The outstanding sense of service and engagement she brings to the School District of La Crosse will benefit our students, staff, and families and help continue the great work going on in our schools.”

“I believe in the power of meaningful relationships and high education standards for all,” Everson said in the statement. "I will serve the families of the district with passion, regard, and commitment, and support environments that allow students to take learning risks without fear.”

Everson takes over for Annette O'Hern, currently the district's supervisor of career and choice education. O'Hern retires in October after a 29 year career in the district.