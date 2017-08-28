Onalaska Police Department equipped with Narcan

The Onalaska Police Department is one of the first law enforcement agencies in the area to equip its officers with Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug.

According to the La Crosse County Heroin Task Force, the county has not seen a heroin overdose in 2017 and some say that's in part due to increased education and awareness of Narcan.

"We still have a long way to go, but that is definitely a good sign," Dr. Chris Eberlein, an emergency room physician at Gundersen Health System, said.

While the opioid epidemic continuing to wreak havoc around the nation, many police officers are finding a need for Narcan on routine calls.

"One of the things police officers have told me is they often get to the scene of an overdose and they can't do anything to help until first responders get there," Eberlein said. "This way, we're giving them a tool to help administer aid that they otherwise couldn't before."

Additionally, police officers coming into contact with highly potent illicit drugs in the field can overdose, too.

"Some of these drugs are so potent that just coming into physical contact with them can cause an officer to suffer an overdose," he said. "Now, you've got a way to help keep our officers safe too."

The Onalaska Police Department has been carrying Narcan for the past month, with each officer given one dose on their person. It was supplied by the AIDS Resource Center.

Eberlein said more than 18 local law enforcement agencies are weighing whether to have their officers carry Narcan. He estimates within a year, many more departments will join the trend.