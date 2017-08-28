Dunn hoping to continue UW-L volleyball's success

UW-La Crosse volleyball is looking to compete for their third consecutive conference title this season.

But this year there is a big change in the program with a new head coach.

Amber Dunn was named the new head coach of the Eagles earlier this summer.

Dunn completed her second season as head coach at the State Univeristy of New York at Geneseo and is happy to be in La Crosse.

Dunn has relied heavily on the five seniors during her transition.

"There are a lot of things that come up that I am not familiar with yet. There are also a lot of things that I don't even know about that they just take care of behind the scenes. They have done a really good job of bringing in the younger classmen or the newcomers and getting them transitioned and making them feel comfortable. The nice part is that the seniors have had some success and they are ready to continue that success," Dunn said.

"It's definitely been really intense. It is definitely a lot different than Lily. We have a lot more ball handling type drills, and if we don't get a drill right away she makes us go until we learn," said Stephanie Henk, the reigning WIAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Even with their recent success, UW-L was predicted to finish third in the WIAC this season.