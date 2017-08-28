Traffic congestion expected ahead of UW-La Crosse move-in

About 3,200 will move onto the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's campus Friday and Saturday.

"People should be prepared for the fact that traffic is going to be backed up well out onto Highway 16 likely," said Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department.

Lisa Weston, Assistant Director of Resident Life at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said East Avenue through campus will be converted into a one-way street temporarily.

"The main roads, La Crosse Street, Losey those we don't change we just know they're going to be very busy. The side streets around campus we do change a little bit, so for example Pine Street between fourteenth and fifteenth street we do make a one way."

And if you're entering into La Crosse, Exit 3 to Lang Drive is an alternative option, "To avoid having everybody who's coming into the campus coming off of Exit 5 or 4 and running Highway 16 in," added Melby.

"Just be aware that around the campus area it's going to be congested both Friday and Saturday, probably starting at 8 a.m. and going until 3 p.m.," expressed Weston.

Marking the "prime move-in time" urging all local residents to avoid La Crosse during that period if at all possible.

