Jackson County food pantry saves over 150 tons per year from being wasted

For the past 9 years, Friends Sharing Food has been helping those in need by recovering unused food before it expires or gets thrown away.

"People will have gardens, farmers will have too much produce," said volunteer Allan Spaulding. "They bring it in by the truckload sometimes."

Distribution days moved from the local fairgrounds to an empty wing of Gebhardt Elementary School, providing more space and most importantly: storage.

"We have a large walk-in cooler and freezer here, so we can store a lot of food in there and keep it until we can use it."

The new facility allows them to keep more food longer, saving more from being thrown away in the long run. Spaulding said 150-175 tons of food goes through the food shelf each year from different sources.

"We've had some from a cheese factory, we've had some from truckers on the interstate that need to get rid of things... we get food [from] all over."

Coordinator Lois Smetana has played a part since the beginning.

"It's great that people are able to take advantage of it," said Smetana.

She said the donation of time is just as critical to the food shelf's success as the food itself.

"It wouldn't be possible and the people we have here today come every week, so that's fantastic."

Showing a dedication, she says, to making sure anyone has the chance to put food on their table.

Distributions are every Monday beginning at 3pm at Gebhardt School. Following Monday's distribution, Friends Sharing Food received the Service Above Self award from the Black River Falls Rotary.