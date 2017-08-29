State budget committee approves $639 million increase in K-12 funding

The state legislature's Joint Finance Committee approved a 2017-19 education budget that increases K-12 funding for schools by $639 million.

Since cutting nearly $800 million from K-12 education in 2011, Democrats have accused Republicans of paying for tax cuts on the backs of school children and their teachers.

Increases in the next two state budgets still left funding for K-12 education short of where it was at the end of the 2010-11 school year.

But on Monday night, JFC Republicans passed a budget that provided the highest two-year level of funding in state history.

"I think, at the end of the day, this is something we can be proud of and something that is going to make a difference for our schools throughout the state," said Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), one of the JFC co-chairs.

Republicans also voted to increase the limit on how much a family can earn, while still qualifying for vouchers that allow them to send their children to private schools at taxpayer expense.

The current income limit for the statewide school choice program is 185 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), or roughly $37,000 for a family of three.

That income cap will jump to 220 percent of FPL, or $43,000 for a family of three.

All four Democrats on the committee voted against the K-12 budget, saying the $639 million increase in funding barely gets Wisconsin past where funding levels were six years ago.

They also hammered Republicans for increasing the school-choice income limits.

"Let's get rid of the myth about the intent behind this. It greatly expands the program well beyond what the original intent was," said Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh).

Another provision passed in the K-12 budget would provide incentives to school districts that work together to consolidate services.

Republicans cited administration, human resources and food programs as examples of areas that could be merged to save money, particularly among rural school districts.