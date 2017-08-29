Picture-perfect pet adoption event

Say cheese! A chance to get a fun keepsake of your pet goes to benefit local animals in need. Coldwell Banker River Valley is sponsoring the pet adoption event this weekend at Petco in Onalaska.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a photo booth complete with a professional photographer and props. A $10 donation gets those interested a quality photo of their furry friend. Money raised from the event benefits New Leash on Life, a foster dog rescue program based in La Crosse.

Those who adopt a dog at the event will get the photo for free. Coldwell Banker will also donate $10 to New Leash on Life on their behalf.

Dog treat bags are also available for anyone who participates.