J.J. Watt increases Houston Flood Relief Fund goal a second time

Pewaukee native and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on Monday set a third fundraising goal for his Houston Flood Relief Fund after easily reaching the previous two targets.

Watt launched the YouCaring.com fundraiser on Sunday with a personal contribution of $100,000 and a goal to double that amount.

The initial goal was reached within two hours and Watt raised the goal to $500,000. He said a $50,000 donation from new Houston Rocket Chris Paul pushed it over the $500,000 mark.

The new goal is to raise $1 million.

Watt's mom, Connie Watt, said her son's Houston home is OK but lamented that the homes of thousands of others are not.

"He checked in with us beforehand, kind of saying, 'This is what I want to get going and doing and everything,'" she told our Milwaukee sister station on Monday. "I was like, 'Absolutely.' This is amazing and I have no doubt that it's going to exceed the expectation that he had initially."

At least $3 million in pledges will help those recovering from Harvey's widespread damage and flooding, thanks in part to owners from the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys and a match from the NFL Foundation.