Minnesota restricts deer feeding amid chronic wasting cases - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota restricts deer feeding amid chronic wasting cases

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota conservation officials have expanded a ban on feeding deer after discovering multiple captive deer infected with chronic wasting disease.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the state Department of Natural Resources' ban is for more than 10 central and north-central Minnesota counties. It will be in effect until February 2019.

The disease is a fatal brain illness that affects deer, elk and moose. It's not known to impact human health.

The department says it will conduct testing in the affected counties to determine if the disease has spread from captive deer to wild deer.

A department spokesman says not feeding deer will help prevent the spread of the disease.

The department says there's a similar ban for five southeastern Minnesota counties, which will be in effect until June 2018.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.