Charging decision expected in police shooting by year's end

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A prosecutor in Minnesota says he expects to decide by the end of the year whether to charge a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 about a possible sexual assault in her neighborhood.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office has received e-mails and phone calls from the public pressing him to charge the officer who killed Justine Damond last month. Freeman says an investigation and review of a police shooting typically takes four to six months.

The death of the 40-year-old Australian native has drawn international attention since the July 15 shooting by Officer Mohamed Noor. Damond had called police to report a possible assault and met officers in an alley behind her home where Noor shot her.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.