BRF man faces 8th drunken driving charge, this 1 on a bike

Black River Falls, WI

A Black River Falls man is facing his eighth drunken driving offense - this one while operating on a motorized bike.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Kelly O'Brien was spotted weaving between lanes of traffic without a light on his bike last Saturday night in the Town of Brockway. He admitted to officers that he was intoxicated. 

At the time, O'Brien was out on bond from his seven drunken driving arrest in May. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

