Military armored vehicle used in Winona County Sheriff's arrest of wanted man

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

An Emergency Response Team called out by the Winona County Sheriff's Office to Dresbach on Saturday afternoon used an armored vehicle acquired from the Pentagon to take a wanted man into custody.

Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said a tip came in that fugitive Brad Underhill, 40, was at a residence on Old Hickory Road.  A warrant had been issued for Underhill's arrest on charges of Assault in the 2nd Degree, Terroristic Threats, multiple counts of domestic assault, and a DANCO (domestic abuse no contact order) violation.

Mueller said deputies approached the house where Underhill was believed to be hiding, using a MRV, or mine-resistant vehicle.  Underhill was taken into custody without incident.

