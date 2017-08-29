Military armored vehicle used in Winona County Sheriff's arrest of wanted man

An Emergency Response Team called out by the Winona County Sheriff's Office to Dresbach on Saturday afternoon used an armored vehicle acquired from the Pentagon to take a wanted man into custody.

Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said a tip came in that fugitive Brad Underhill, 40, was at a residence on Old Hickory Road. A warrant had been issued for Underhill's arrest on charges of Assault in the 2nd Degree, Terroristic Threats, multiple counts of domestic assault, and a DANCO (domestic abuse no contact order) violation.

Mueller said deputies approached the house where Underhill was believed to be hiding, using a MRV, or mine-resistant vehicle. Underhill was taken into custody without incident.