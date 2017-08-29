Officers who shot man who killed 4 will not face charges

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has determined that police officers who shot and killed a northern Wisconsin man who killed four people in March did not commit any crime.

That finding was included in the results of DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation report released Tuesday.

The report looks into the circumstances that led to police shooting Nengmy Vang on March 22. He died 10 days later in the hospital.

Police exchanged gunfire with Vang after he shot and killed two of his wife's co-workers at a bank in Rothschild, his wife's divorce attorney in nearby Schofield and a police detective from the town of Everest as officers converged on Vang's apartment.

The report shows Vang was shot 11 times. Assistant Attorney General Roy Korte says officers acted in the performance of their duties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.