Elderly woman killed in Jackson County crash

A one-car crash Monday morning in Jackson County kills a 93-year-old Watertown woman.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Black River Falls shortly after 10 a.m.

Their investigation determined that the vehicle driven by Lorraine Marie Endres went off the road, rolled over and came to rest about 40 feet off the interstate near the tree line.

She was found dead inside the vehicle. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Endres was the only occupant.