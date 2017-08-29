City of La Crosse and Rush kick around new lease ideas

The Field For Kids Complex in La Crosse was first built in 1997, drawing thousands of athletes and spectators.

The Rush Wisconsin West Soccer Program has collaborated with the city for the past ten years, updating 5 year leases on a rolling basis, but some aspects need attention as a new deadline approaches.

"It's just been clear, especially over the past several years that it doesn't give the flexibility that's really needed," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

Scott Thesing, President of the Rush Wisconsin West Soccer Program said that's referring to terms of both the field and business aspects.

"We want to partner with the city, the collaboration is important. We have a gem down here, fifty acres of green space where kids can come and play, where people can connect, where it's a community environment," said Thesing.

"I want to make sure that the Hmong New Year returns back to La Crosse and that there is a plan going forward to ensure that that just becomes part of the calendar. So that each year the Hmong New Year is there," added Kabat.

With a total of 17 fields, the Rush teams are comprised of 600 players ages 3 through 19 traveling from 20 different communities in the region.

"My goal is to get this done as soon as possible so these people don't get so frustrated they leave town because the economic impact is huge, it was over eight hundred thousand last year alone just for the tournaments," expressed Roger Christians a City Council Member who is also serving on the negotiation committee for this collaboration.

The goal? To discuss transitions of power, the ability to charge for parking at various events, and the flexibility to host events other than soccer games.

Both the city and Rush personnel hope to determine terms by October at the latest.

MORE INFORMATION: Rush Wisconsin West Soccer