FBI offering reward in triple homicide at drag racing event

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that will help authorities investigating a triple homicide earlier this month in southeastern Wisconsin.

Three Illinois men were shot and killed on Aug. 13 during a drag racing event in the town of Paris. They were shot at close range as they stood near a concession area in the parking lot of Great Lakes Dragaway.

Killed were 30-year-old David L. Watson of Oswego, 30-year-old Khalid R. Howard or Aurora, and 26-year-old Derek K. Edwards, all of the Aurora, Illinois area. Authorities are investigating whether they were targeted by a rival gang member.

