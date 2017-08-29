Wisconsin sends help to Texas after Hurricane Harvey

Volunteers from Wisconsin are providing help as the nation's fourth-largest city deals with a paralyzing storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it continues to drench Houston and the surrounding area.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says the state has offered to help in any way.

Kyle Kriegl is the executive director of the American Red Cross's Northwest Wisconsin Chapter. He says over 50 volunteers from Wisconsin are being sent to help with relief efforts in Texas.

Fay Spano is the director of public relations for BloodCenter of Wisconsin. She says the organization is collecting blood donations for Texas hospitals and that it already has sent 200 units of blood and platelets to Dallas.

