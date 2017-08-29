New website launches for Wisconsin public meeting notices

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new state-run website has launched providing a central location for state agency public meeting notices and minutes.

Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday that the website is up and running. He signed an executive order in March calling for creation of the website.

Walker says the website enhances transparency by increasing the public's ability to access government documents, information and meetings.

Notices can be searched by agency, meeting title, location, description or date.

The website is https://publicmeetings.wi.gov/

