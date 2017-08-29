IRS warns of new computer scam that demands ransom

The Internal Revenue Service is warning people about a new Internet scheme that impersonates the IRS and the FBI as part of a ransom scam involving computer data.

The scam email uses the emblems of the IRS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to urge users to select a "here" link to download a fake FBI questionnaire.

Instead, the link downloads a certain type of malware called ransomware that prevents users from accessing data stored on their device unless they pay money to the scammers, IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said.

"This is a new twist on an old scheme," he said in a statement. "People should stay vigilant against email scams that try to impersonate the IRS and other agencies that try to lure you into clicking a link or opening an attachment. People with a tax issue won't get their first contact from the IRS with a threatening email or phone call."

The IRS, state tax agencies and tax industries currently are conducting an awareness campaign called Don't Take the Bait that includes warning tax professionals about the various types of phishing scams, including ransomware.

Victims should not pay a ransom, Koskinen said. Paying it further encourages the criminals, and frequently the scammers won't provide the decryption key even after a ransom is paid.

Victims should immediately report any ransomware attempt or attack to the FBI at the Internet Crime Complaint Center, www.IC3.gov. Forward any IRS-themed scams to phishing@irs.gov.

For more information visit the Tax Scams and Consumer Alerts page on IRS.gov. Additional information about tax scams is available on IRS social media sites, including YouTube videos.