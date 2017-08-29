Family and friends remember Brady Olson

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau community is paying tribute to the memory of a teacher who died last week. Brady L. Olson was a teacher at G-E-T High School. He was killed after getting entangled in a mower attached to a tractor.

Those who knew him say what made Brady so special was his devotion to others.

"He always had a vision of how to serve [students] best, how to make things better, make them better people and make a better life for them," said wife Elise Olson. "That was always the big goal."

Olson taught science at G-E-T for 21 years, his devotion to the students something that had lasting effects on countless young minds.

"It's clear that impact is huge and wide-ranging," said G-E-T Superintendent Aaron Engel. "Kids from all walks of life have come back to express what a difference he made in their lives and I think as teachers, all we can hope for is that we made a difference. He has certainly done that."

His wife Elise said she could tell he was a caring person right from the moment they first met in a copy room while they both taught at Winona Senior High School.

"I don't know what it was," Elise said. "But his eyes... the minute I looked in his eyes - and I never am that kind of person, I never would have thought I would feel that way and I did. Instantly I said, 'I'm going to marry him'."

His empathy and care for others is something she says is passed down to their daughters Kari and Ellen, and spread to everyone he met along the way.

"I really believe that when you do that kindness to people it keeps going. It doesn't just end."

The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with more than 1400 attending his visitation, and 20 pounds worth of sympathy cards from all over the area.

"It's been outstanding and I believe that's because of the type of person Brady was."

A lifelong educator, active community member and a loving husband and father who will truly be missed.

