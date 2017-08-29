What the state's $639M budget means to La Crosse schools

The School District of La Crosse planned ahead in the Spring of 2017, knowing the budget may not be complete.

Superintendent Randy Nelson said they weren't quite sure how much they would get and naturally, they do plan ahead on a yearly basis.

"It's not all done yet, there's still discussion that needs to happen. I think things feel like they're in a pretty good place, but there are also many times some surprises that can happen as things get to the end and the Assembly is going to vote and the Senate is going to vote. So do expect there to be some maneuvering," said Nelson.

Referring to the voucher program which allows qualifying families to pay for a private education through taxpayer subsidy.

Despite the budget still needing to work it's way through the Assembly and the Senate, Nelson said that the School District of La Crosse is at a good place right now.

"It's good, I think that it's really going to help us knowing we are working inside of our fund balance this year, we're dipping into our fund balance for this year. Those dollars will certainly help us balance things out without having to make significant types of reductions the following year," added Nelson.

