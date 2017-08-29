G-E-T athletic updates on schedule

Planned improvements to G-E-T High School's athletic facilities are on schedule and within budget.

Earlier this spring, the school board approved money for a $5 million improvement project. Despite rain delays, they say they are on schedule to be ready at least by their first or second home football game.

"The band can't wait to get on and [march], the football field you know the football team is excited for that, track and field we'll have lights and bleachers that can host big events, we'll be able to play night games for baseball and softball... across our student body, they're really excited for what this means for them," said Superintendent Aaron Engel.

Work is still ongoing on the bleachers and new turf, New light are now up at the baseball and softball diamond and the multi purpose room is currently under renovation.