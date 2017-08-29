English Lutheran to hold free screening of "Paper Tigers"

An award winning film is set to be screened for free Wednesday night.

The film titled "Paper Tigers" is a documentary following an alternative school in Washington that changed their approaches based on adverse childhood experiences (ACE). As a result, they saw graduation increase 5-fold and fights drop by 75%.

"It wasn't that their behaviors were 'just because'," said coordinator Heather Quackenboss. "Their behaviors were because of different trauma, different experiences in their lives that really changed their brains and really made them not necessarily know how to react what we would think of as appropriately in a normal situation."

That screening takes place Wednesday night at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse at 6:30pm. It's free to attend, although not recommended for children due to some strong language.

Following the screening, the principal from the school featured in "Paper Tigers" will be on hand for questions.