Gas prices rise in Hurricane Harvey aftermath

The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey can be be felt nationwide, as the damage left in its wake wreaks havoc on the nation's energy facilities.

The Gulf Coast plays a critical role in the refining of oil in the United States, accounting for nearly one third of the nation's ability to turn oil into gas. The storm has forced at least 10 refineries in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas to shutdown.

Gas prices in the La Crosse area have risen around 20 cents in the past several days.

Economists say a fear of a shortage of supply is causing prices to increase, however Wisconsin is in a unique position.

"In terms of gas, we're not positioned too poorly because a lot of our oil comes from Canada and is refined in Minneapolis and Superior," John Robinson, assistant professor of business at Viterbo University, said. "So our gas supplies aren't as affected by the storm but raw materials being disrupted would matter even all the way in Wisconsin."

Some La Crosse residents say because gas prices have been relatively low this summer, the slight bump up in price doesn't bother them.

"You know if that's what it takes to help out the people in Texas, they've gone through some really hard times there and I don't mind what I can do to help them out," one La Crosse resident said.

Nearly 22 percent of the oil produced in the Gulf was shut down as of Monday, amounting to 379 thousand barrels of oil per day.