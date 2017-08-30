Kohl's donating to hurricane relief efforts - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Kohl's donating to hurricane relief efforts

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - -

Kohl's is donating $500,000 to the Red Cross for hurricane relief in the Gulf Coast.

The Menomonee Falls-based department store chain is also making $1 million available to its employees who have been significantly impacted by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

Kohl's spokeswoman Michelle Gass says that since 2001, the company has donated more than $7 million to support the Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.

