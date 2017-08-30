Federal report slams Milwaukee police for traffic stops

The U.S. Department of Justice criticizes Milwaukee police in a draft report for racial disparities in traffic stops and a lack of diversity in the organization's ranks.

The findings from an unreleased report obtained by the Journal Sentinel found African-Americans are stopped three times more than white residents. The report also noted 17 percent of the police force is black, although 39 percent of the city's population is African American.

Police Chief Edward Flynn requested the DOJ review after a now-fired white officer fatally shot a black man. A final report has not been released and the copy the newspaper obtained appears to be from mid-2016.

Flynn said in a statement the draft report is "riddled with erroneous assertions and inaccurate data" that the department has worked to correct with the DOJ.

