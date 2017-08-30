Judge rules group has no right to intervene with Winona Co. frac - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Judge rules group has no right to intervene with Winona Co. frac sand ban

Posted:
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

An update on the lawsuit against Winona County's frac sand ban. Land Stewardship Project, or LSP, may not participate.

The ban, passed last November, prohibited the mining, processing, or loading of "industrial materials," particularly, sand used for hydraulic fracturing.

Three companies sued Winona County over the ban this spring. LSP had led a months long citizen campaign for the ban.

But last week, District Judge Mary Leahy ruled LSP didn't have a right to intervene, as it doesn't have an interest not already represented by the county.

The two sides of the lawsuit will make arguments on October 3.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.