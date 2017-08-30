USA's largest refinery shuts down as Harvey floods Texas

The largest oil refinery in the country is shutting down as Hurricane Harvey causes more catastrophic flooding.

Early Wednesday, Motiva said it started closing its Port Arthur refinery "in response to increasing local flood conditions." The plant won't open until flood waters recede.

Motiva had been steadily reducing production at the plant for days. Late Tuesday it was running at only 40% capacity.

Harvey, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, made a second landfall Wednesday near the Louisiana-Texas border. It is expected to bring winds of 30 to 40 mph and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge in the area.