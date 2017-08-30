Texas couple stuck in Wisconsin drives truck of supplies to Harvey victims

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WKOW/WAOW) -- A Texas couple whose flights back to the Houston area were canceled three times is making the most of their time in the Badger state.

Nick and Amanda Glaeser were in their hometown of Tomahawk last weekend for a wedding. Since flying to the Houston airport was off the table after Harvey hit, the two decided to rent a truck and pack it with supplies to bring it back to their current home in Dickenson, Texas (between Houston and Galveston) to help people they know who are hurting from Harvey.

"We saw some posts on Facebook from our coworkers where they lost everything - their cars, memories of 30 years, their pictures," Nick told our sister station, WAOW.

Nick and Amanda are middle school teachers, so the donations will be mainly going to their students' families. "We could not take anybody in in our house down in Houston. We couldn't offer our assistance, so this is the way we could," said Amanda.

The Glaesers will leave Wisconsin Thursday morning. The drive to Dickenson will take them at least 20 hours, not accounting for traffic, rain or flooding they may hit.