Trooper arrests man for OWI, speeding down I-90

Several charges are filed against a South Wayne, Wisconsin man after he's arrested Tuesday night in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that a trooper pulled over Anthony Castle, 39, around 9:30 p.m. after he drove past a fully marked cruiser at more than 100 mph near mile marker 25 on I-90.

Castle was eventually arrested by the trooper.

Charges against Castle were filed Wednesday in Monroe County Circuit Court. He's facing his fourth OWI charge, as well as charges for speeding, possession of marijuana, and bail jumping.