Pedestrians, motorists to be on high alert as classes start

Safety surrounding crosswalks is a main concern as the first day of school and classes at local universities approaches.

Sgt. Tom Walsh with the La Crosse Police Department said it's vital that drivers pay a little more attention in the coming weeks as new faces are acclimating to new environments.

"If a vehicle is stopped for crossing and allowing a pedestrian to cross the road, it's illegal for other vehicles to overtake or pass that vehicle. So if you see one car stopped, it's probably in your best interest to slow down and really pay attention, make sure that we're not overtaking and potentially putting someone in a life threatening situation," said Walsh.

The beacon, "yellow flashing" lights have helped a great deal in 'high volume' pedestrian areas like on Pine Street and West Avenue and State Street near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Graff Main Hall.

"We talk about texting and driving, texting and walking can be equally as dangerous. Keep those headphones out, we need to be able to hear what's going on around us. Our senses will tell us what's right and wrong, just be very, very cautious when going across these busy roads," added Walsh.

Walsh stressed, as a pedestrian just because you press that button doesn't mean it's safe to cross. He added that it's important to look both ways and make eye contact with a driver before continuing on.