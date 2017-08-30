Hwy 35 Signs bringing donations to Texas

Highway 35 Signs in Onalaska is accepting donations from the public that will help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Anything from food, clothes, blankets, toiletries, and other useful items are accepted.

If you have anything you'd like to donate, just drop off your items in the U-haul truck in the parking lot.

According to the company, they'll be at their location at 336 2nd Ave. S. in Onalaska from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, and again at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning until early afternoon or until the truck is full.

The truck will leave for Texas on Sunday morning.