Utilities finish last piece of CapX2020 power grid expansion

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Xcel Energy and Otter Tail Power say they've completed a 70-mile power line in South Dakota that's the last piece of a major expansion of the upper Midwest power grid called CapX2020.

The new 345-kilovolt line connects a new substation near Big Stone City with an existing substation in Brookings in eastern South Dakota.

In the announcement Wednesday, the Minnesota-based utilities say eight wind projects and a natural gas power plant are waiting to connect to the line.

CapX2020 is an initiative of 11 utilities in Minnesota, the Dakotas and Wisconsin to expand and upgrade the regional power grid to handle the increasing supply of wind and solar power. It includes 800 miles of transmission lines altogether, representing a $2 billion investment.

