Chancellor Joe Gow presents university address

Faculty and staff gathered Wednesday morning within Graff Main Hall to hear the Chancellor's annual address.

Chancellor Joe Gow said it's always so energizing to bring everyone together in one room, just to feel that collective energy as they approach a new academic year is very special.

"We have to complete a search for our Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, but once that's done, we'll promote our current Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, Barbara Stewart into the role of Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion. She will be a member of the cabinet and report directly to me," said Gow.

He added that everyone underneath her, will in turn report to Stewart; stressing how incredible this is to be creating a new department.

"Our student body, our faculty, our staff are becoming more diverse as the world is and so we need to acknowledge that. And also, some of the recent events that are happening on college campuses nationally, require a response. So we're saying, we're all about diversity and inclusion," added Gow.

At the address, Gow also commended faculty and staff for their work and announced various awards for their efforts.

UW-L's new online career services management system called 'Handshake' was highlighted at the address as well. The program provides student access to internships, full-time jobs, career fairs, and information sessions.

